Jeep India to open over 80 new dealerships by year-end

The locations of these new dealerships have not yet been announced

With new dealerships, the company aims to expand its reach

The company recently launched the updated Compass in the Indian market

 It now starts at 20.49 lakh for the Sport variant (ex-showroom)

The price goes up to 32.07 lakh for the Model S 4x4 AT (ex-showroom)

The brand also launched the new Black Shark trim of the Compass

 It is based on the Limited trim but comes with cosmetic upgrades

 It gets blacked-out elements on the grille and the bumper

The Black Shark variant is priced at 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
