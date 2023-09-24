Jeep India to open over 80 new dealerships by year-end

The locations of these new dealerships have not yet been announced
With new dealerships, the company aims to expand its reach
The company recently launched the updated Compass in the Indian market
It now starts at ₹20.49 lakh for the Sport variant (ex-showroom)
The price goes up to ₹32.07 lakh for the Model S 4x4 AT (ex-showroom)
The brand also launched the new Black Shark trim of the Compass
It is based on the Limited trim but comes with cosmetic upgrades
It gets blacked-out elements on the grille and the bumper
The Black Shark variant is priced at ₹26.49 lakh (ex-showroom)