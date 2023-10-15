Jeep India offers festive discounts on car accessories, merchandise 

The OEM has announced its new 'Care Festival' from October 16-31
It will offer discounts on extended care products, accessories, merchandise
Customers can avail of a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package
They can offer free alignment, balancing, and all-tyre replacement
There is a 15% discount on car care products and 10% on select accessories
There is a 20% discount on select merchandise and 10% on labour charges
Basic service package starts from ₹3,750 for petrol and ₹4,099 for diesel vehicles
At present, Jeep India retails four SUVs in the country
These include Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee