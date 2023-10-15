Jeep India offers festive discounts on car accessories, merchandise 

Published Oct 15, 2023

The OEM has announced its new 'Care Festival' from October 16-31

 It will offer discounts on extended care products, accessories, merchandise

Customers can avail of a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package

They can offer free alignment, balancing, and all-tyre replacement

 Check product page

There is a 15% discount on car care products and 10% on select accessories

There is a 20% discount on select merchandise and 10% on labour charges

Basic service package starts from 3,750 for petrol and 4,099 for diesel vehicles

At present, Jeep India retails four SUVs in the country

These include Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee
