Jeep Grand Cherokee gets dearer! 

Jeep India has announced a price hike for its Grand Cherokee SUV

The luxury SUV will now cost one 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

This SUV rivals the likes of Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and BMW X5

The car draws power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine 

The power train churns output of 268 bhp and peak torque of 400 Nm

The engine is paired with an eight-speed torque converter

This SUV features an all-wheel drive system

The Grand Cherokee sits on 20-alloy wheels

Inside the car, there is a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity 
