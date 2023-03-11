Jeep Grand Cherokee gets dearer! 

Jeep India has announced a price hike for its Grand Cherokee SUV
The luxury SUV will now cost one ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
This SUV rivals the likes of Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and BMW X5
The car draws power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine
The power train churns output of 268 bhp and peak torque of 400 Nm
The engine is paired with an eight-speed torque converter
This SUV features an all-wheel drive system
The Grand Cherokee sits on 20-alloy wheels
Inside the car, there is a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity