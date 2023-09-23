Jeep Compass becomes more affordable: Check out new prices

Jeep recently launched the facelifted version of the Compass in the indian market.
Jeep also introduced the automatic transmission to the lower variants.
The prices of the automatic transmission now starts at ₹23.99 lakh ex-showroom
Jeep also introduced a new Black Shark trim that comes with blacked-out elements on the exterior and red accents in the interior.
There are no changes to the engine. It is the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm.
The 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission has been retuned for the 4x2 variants.
The 4x4 powertrain is being offered with Limited and Model S trims.
The updated Compass gets an updated grille and a new set of alloy wheels.
The turbo-petrol still has not made a comeback.