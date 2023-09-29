iX1 is BMW's most affordable EV in India that you can't buy

Published Sep 29, 2023

BMW launched the iX1 electric SUV at a price of 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW has said that the electric SUV was sold out within few hours after bookings started

BMW didn't reveal the number of units sold. It will sell the EV in limited numbers through CBU route

For those who have already booked the electric SUV, BMW will start deliveries from October

BMW iX1 promises a range of 440 kms in a single charge thanks to its 66.4 kWh battery pack

The iX1 is capable of churning out 308 bhp of maximum power and 494 Nm of maximum torque

The EV can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph

The iX1 supports DC fast charging and can recharge up to 80% in 20 minutes using a 130 kW DC charger

It will rival the likes of Volvo C40 Recharge, Kia EV6 among others in the luxury EV segment
