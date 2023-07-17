Is your car safe? Bharat NCAP to test Indian vehicles from this day

Here is all you need to know about Bharat NCAP safety rating system
India will soon have its own car safety rating system called Bharat NCAP
The Centre plans to launch the Bharat NCAP safety ratings from October 1
Bharat NCAP will allow Indian carmakers to take voluntary tests of their vehicles
The tests will be conducted at a speed of 64 kmph and rate cars based on adult and child protection
The vehicles will undergo frontal crash, side crash and pole-crash tests at Bharat NCAP
To undergo Bharat NCAP tests, carmakers will be allowed to file application
The vehicles will be judged with star ratings ranging between one and five
For a vehicle to secure the least number of stars, it needs to score 4 in adult and 9 in child protection