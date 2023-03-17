Toyota Hilux has officially stormed into Indian market as a lifestyle pickup vehicle that is enormously capable on all roads
The Hilux is priced between ₹34 lakh and ₹37 lakh (ex-showroom)
But while it claims to be a menacing machine on the move, the Hilux is also looking to be a home away from home
Toyota will offer a number of lifestyle accessories at additional cost
While some of these are cosmetic in nature, others are meant to allow you a comfort stay just about anywhere
How about a ladder and a roof-mounted camp?
The large cargo bay area can be covered for more bedding options. And Toyota will also offer a refrigerator in the optional list
So regardless of where you decide to throw the Hilux in and out from, be assured that there is always a shelter with you