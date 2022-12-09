Is this the new MG electric car heading India’s way?

The upcoming MG electric car was recently spotted testing on the roads of Vadodara
It is believed to be the Air EV, a micro electric car based on Wuling Air EV
MG Motor had earlier confirmed it will drive in its second electric car to India next year
The three-door electric car will have four seats inside with host of features
It is likely to be the smallest car on Indian roads, smaller than even Tata Nano or Maruti Alto
But the MG Air EV promises good range with an expected 200 kms and 300 kms on a single charge
Expect the upcoming MG Air EV to get power from a 20-25 kWh battery pack
The EV is also expected to come with a dual-display touchscreen infotainment system measuring 10.25 inches
The MG Air EV was recently showcased as the official ride during the G20 Summit in Bali
MG Motor is expected to debut the new electric car during the upcoming Auto Expo next month