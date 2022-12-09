Is this the new MG electric car heading India’s way?

Published Dec 09, 2022

The upcoming MG electric car was recently spotted testing on the roads of Vadodara

It is believed to be the Air EV, a micro electric car based on Wuling Air EV

MG Motor had earlier confirmed it will drive in its second electric car to India next year

The three-door electric car will have four seats inside with host of features

It is likely to be the smallest car on Indian roads, smaller than even Tata Nano or Maruti Alto

But the MG Air EV promises good range with an expected 200 kms and 300 kms on a single charge

Expect the upcoming MG Air EV to get power from a 20-25 kWh battery pack

The EV is also expected to come with a dual-display touchscreen infotainment system measuring 10.25 inches

The MG Air EV was recently showcased as the official ride during the G20 Summit in Bali

MG Motor is expected to debut the new electric car during the upcoming Auto Expo next month
