Is this Chinese EV the reason behind Tesla's price cuts?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 13, 2023

Chinese EV maker Zeekr has launched an affordable electric crossover called X

Priced under $30,000, the Zeekr X is  electric SUV aimed at Tesla and other luxury EV makers

The Chinese EV offers unique features like facial recognition and an optional in-vehicle refrigerator

Zeekr X is equipped with two electric motors and draws power from a 66 kWh battery

 Check product page

The EV can generate 422 hp of power and 543 Nm of peak torque

Zeekr claims the five-seater electric crossover can offer up to 560 kms of range

Zeekr plans to sell 40,000 units of this EV by this year, posing challenge for Tesla

Zeekr X could also pose a threat to Tesla's upcoming affordable $25,000 EV too

Tesla has been drastically reducing price of its EVs in China, which is seen as a tactic to increase sales
Check how Tesla's discounts on EVs has raged a price war in China
Click Here