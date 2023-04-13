Is this Chinese EV the reason behind Tesla's price cuts?

Chinese EV maker Zeekr has launched an affordable electric crossover called X
Priced under $30,000, the Zeekr X is electric SUV aimed at Tesla and other luxury EV makers
The Chinese EV offers unique features like facial recognition and an optional in-vehicle refrigerator
Zeekr X is equipped with two electric motors and draws power from a 66 kWh battery
The EV can generate 422 hp of power and 543 Nm of peak torque
Zeekr claims the five-seater electric crossover can offer up to 560 kms of range
Zeekr plans to sell 40,000 units of this EV by this year, posing challenge for Tesla
Zeekr X could also pose a threat to Tesla's upcoming affordable $25,000 EV too
Tesla has been drastically reducing price of its EVs in China, which is seen as a tactic to increase sales