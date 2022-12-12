Is Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato the rally-ready supercar India needs?

Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Dec 12, 2022

Lamborghini has grown from strength to strength in India over the past few years

India is now among top 15 markets for Lamborghini

Numbers may still be small but the pace of growth has been impressive

Racing in next is the Huracan Sterrato supercar that claims to be capable on track as well as off it

Conceived in 2017, Huracan Sterrato promises to go beyond the conventional with an electronically-controlled AWD

Ground clearance of the Sterrato is up by 44mm

'Where do you drive a Lamborghini in India?" This question is what Sterrato seeks to answer

It is priced at 4.62 crore in the country, before taxes
