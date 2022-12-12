Is Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato the rally-ready supercar India needs?

Lamborghini has grown from strength to strength in India over the past few years
India is now among top 15 markets for Lamborghini
Numbers may still be small but the pace of growth has been impressive
Racing in next is the Huracan Sterrato supercar that claims to be capable on track as well as off it
Conceived in 2017, Huracan Sterrato promises to go beyond the conventional with an electronically-controlled AWD
Ground clearance of the Sterrato is up by 44mm
'Where do you drive a Lamborghini in India?" This question is what Sterrato seeks to answer
It is priced at ₹4.62 crore in the country, before taxes