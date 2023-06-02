Tata Tiago EV was hit by ball twice during IPL 2023
The OEM had pledged to making a donation each time the ball hits the EV on display
It will donate ₹5 lakh for each hit, thus a total of 10 lakh
Donations will go towards enhancing the biodiversity of coffee plantations in Karnataka
Tata Tiago EVs were put on display across all the 12 stadiums meant for IPL
Tiago EV was first struck by CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad
He struck the car at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
The car was also struck by Mumbai Indians' Nehal Wadhera
This was during a match against RCB at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai