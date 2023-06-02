IPL batsmen hit Tata Tiago EV in the stadium these many times

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 02, 2023

Tata Tiago EV was hit by ball twice during IPL 2023

The OEM had pledged to making a donation each time the ball hits the EV on display

It will donate 5 lakh for each hit, thus a total of 10 lakh

Donations will go towards enhancing the biodiversity of coffee plantations in Karnataka

 Tata Tiago EVs were put on display across all the 12 stadiums meant for IPL

Tiago EV was first struck by CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad 

He struck the car at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

The car was also struck by Mumbai Indians' Nehal Wadhera

This was during a match against RCB at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
