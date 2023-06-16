Slated to be unveiled on July 5, the MPV's silhouette has been already teased
Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be sold through the Nexa retail network
Based on Toyota Innova Hycross, the MPV will be maruti Suzuki's new flagship model
It will be Maruti Suzuki's first model based on a Toyota product under the global Suzuki-Toyota partnership
The premium MPV is expected to carry similar design language as Innova Hycross, but there would be distinctive styling elements
It is likely to come with a significantly updated front and rear profile, while side profile would remain similar
Cabin of Invicto is expected to retain same design as Innova Hycross
The Innova Hycross based Invicto will be offered with an automatic transmission only
This will be the latest addition to the product lineup in India introduced as part of Suzuki-Toyota's global alliance