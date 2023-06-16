Invicto is going to be the next big launch from Maruti Suzuki

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 16, 2023

Slated to be unveiled on July 5, the MPV's silhouette has been already teased

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be sold through the Nexa retail network

Based on Toyota Innova Hycross, the MPV will be maruti Suzuki's new flagship model

It will be Maruti Suzuki's first model based on a Toyota product under the global Suzuki-Toyota partnership

 Check product page

The premium MPV is expected to carry similar design language as Innova Hycross, but there would be distinctive styling elements

It is likely to come with a significantly updated front and rear profile, while side profile would remain similar

Cabin of Invicto is expected to retain same design as Innova Hycross

The Innova Hycross based Invicto will be offered with an automatic transmission only

This will be the latest addition to the product lineup in India introduced as part of Suzuki-Toyota's global alliance
Know more about key facts and expectations from Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Click Here