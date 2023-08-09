India's first Ducati Diavel V4 heads to brand ambassador Ranveer Singh's garage

Ducati Diavel V4 has been launched at a starting price of ₹25.91 lakh (ex-showroom)
Deliveries will begin immediately across all Ducati stores in major cities
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in as the brand ambassador
He has also become the owner of the first Diavel V4 in the country
Ducati will be offering the Diavel V4 in two colour options
The colour options include Ducati Red and Thrilling Black
The motorcycle is designed as a power cruiser with a muscular fuel tank
It draws power from a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that puts out 165 bhp & 126 Nm
It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a quick-shifter