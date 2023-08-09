India's first Ducati Diavel V4 heads to brand ambassador Ranveer Singh's garage

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 09, 2023

Ducati Diavel V4 has been launched at a starting price of 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

Deliveries will begin immediately across all Ducati stores in major cities

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in as the brand ambassador

He has also become the owner of the first Diavel V4 in the country

 Check product page

Ducati will be offering the Diavel V4 in two colour options

The colour options include Ducati Red and Thrilling Black

The motorcycle is designed as a power cruiser with a muscular fuel tank

It draws power from a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that puts out 165 bhp & 126 Nm

 It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a quick-shifter 
For detailed report...
Click Here