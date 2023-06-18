Indian Navy personnel begin 28-day ride to Ladakh atop TVS Apache bikes

TVS Motor Company has joined hands with Indian Navy for a 28-day journey
The partnership celebrates India's 76 years of Independence
As part of this, 34 Nevy personnel have embarked on a journey to Ladakh
They are riding on TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and RR 310 bikes
The journey will cover a distance of 5,600 kilometres
The 28-day journey commenced from New Delhi on June 15
It will cover remote areas and tough terrains of Ladakh
The ride is aimed at culminating at the National War Memorial on July 12
The journey aims to drive awareness about Indian Navy