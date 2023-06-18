Indian Navy personnel begin 28-day ride to Ladakh atop TVS Apache bikes

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 18, 2023

TVS Motor Company has joined hands with Indian Navy for a 28-day journey

The partnership celebrates India's 76 years of Independence

As part of this, 34 Nevy personnel have embarked on a journey to Ladakh

They are riding on TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and RR 310 bikes

 Check product page

The journey will cover a distance of 5,600 kilometres

The 28-day journey commenced from New Delhi on June 15

It will cover remote areas and tough terrains of Ladakh

The ride is aimed at culminating at the National War Memorial on July 12

The journey aims to drive awareness about Indian Navy
 For detailed report...
Click Here