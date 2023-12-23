Indian cars that passed Global NCAP crash test with 5 star rating in 2023

Published Dec 23, 2023

Global NCAP tested several cars for crash test rating in 2023.

Here are the ones that secured 5 stars

Tata Harrier and Safari secured 5 stars by Global NCAP 

This was the first time that the SUVs were crash tested and they passed with flying colours

Hyundai launched the new-generation of Verna this year in the Indian market.

The mid-size sedan secured 5 stars in the crash test.

The Verna is the first built-in-India Hyundai to secure 5 star rating

Global NCAP also tested the Volkswagen Virtus

It also scored 5 stars. Virtus uses the same underpinnings as the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
