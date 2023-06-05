India will become world's largest automobile market in five years

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said India will become world's largest automobile market by 2028
India has already overtaken Japan to grab the third spot in the list
It is currently behind China and US
The size of the country's automobile industry is ₹7.5 lakh crore
The industry has so far created 4.5 crore jobs
Gadkari said Indian auto industry would be sized at ₹15 lakh crore by 2028
He reiterated the need to move to greener and cleaner fuel options
Currently, country relies the most on fossil fuels for all its energy needs
It imports fossil fuel worth ₹16 lakh crore every year