India will become world's largest automobile market in five years

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 05, 2023

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said India will become world's largest automobile market by 2028

India has already overtaken Japan to grab the third spot in the list 

It is currently behind China and US

 The size of the country's automobile industry is 7.5 lakh crore

The industry has so far created 4.5 crore jobs

Gadkari said Indian auto industry would be sized at 15 lakh crore by 2028

He reiterated the need to move to greener and cleaner fuel options 

Currently, country relies the most on fossil fuels for all its energy needs

It imports fossil fuel worth 16 lakh crore every year
