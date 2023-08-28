Imported EV price could soon drop in India. Here's why

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 28, 2023

According to reports, Tesla is pushing for change in EV import tax policy

The US-based EV maker has reportedly proposed duty tax cut for brands who commit to invest

India currently charges 100% import duty on electric vehicles which cost over $40,000

Import duty on EVs which cost less than $40,000 is currently at 70%

According to report, the proposal urges the Centre to reduce the import duty to 15%

If agreed upon, foreign EV makers in India will be able to sell their cars at a more affordable rate

Currently, carmakers like Audi and BMW sell EVs which are brought to India through CBU route

Some of the high-end Mercedes electric vehicles with AMG badging are also fully imported 

Tesla has already expressed its interest to set up facility in India and sell its EVs
