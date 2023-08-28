Imported EV price could soon drop in India. Here's why

According to reports, Tesla is pushing for change in EV import tax policy
The US-based EV maker has reportedly proposed duty tax cut for brands who commit to invest
India currently charges 100% import duty on electric vehicles which cost over $40,000
Import duty on EVs which cost less than $40,000 is currently at 70%
According to report, the proposal urges the Centre to reduce the import duty to 15%
If agreed upon, foreign EV makers in India will be able to sell their cars at a more affordable rate
Currently, carmakers like Audi and BMW sell EVs which are brought to India through CBU route
Some of the high-end Mercedes electric vehicles with AMG badging are also fully imported
Tesla has already expressed its interest to set up facility in India and sell its EVs