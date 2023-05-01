Hyundai will soon be officially out of this country 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 01, 2023

Hyundai will be the next automaker to cease its business in Russia, as per a European publication

A deal between Hyundai and a Kazakh company is currently underway

The negotiations are in the final stages and require green signal from local authorities

 Hyundai suspended its operations in Russia in 2022

 Check product page

The automaker took the decision after the Russian invasion of Ukraine

It’s likely that Hyundai’s exit from Russia will be formalized in a few weeks 

Apart from Hyundai, other carmakers too have discontinued operations in Russia 

 These include Toyota, Renault, Suzuki, Nissan, Honda, Stellantis and more

The exit of global automakers from Russia has made way for Chinese players
For detailed report...
Click Here