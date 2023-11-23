Hyundai Tucson new vs old: What has changed?

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the facelift version of its flagship SUV Tucson
The updated Tucson SUV is slightly different from the model currently sold in India
Hyundai had launched the new generation Tucson SUV in India in August last year
Among the key changes, Tucson facelift gets a redesigned grille with evolved parametric design
The LED DRLs and the air intakes at the front have also been updated
The 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV also sits on a new set of alloy wheels
The Tucson gets several updates in the cabin too like this newthree-spoke steering wheel
It also gets a curved dual-screen setup, including driver display and infotainment system measuring 12.3 inches each
The SUV also comes with wireless charging pad and two cupholders on the centre console