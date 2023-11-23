Hyundai Tucson new vs old: What has changed?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 23, 2023

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the facelift version of its flagship SUV Tucson

The updated Tucson SUV is slightly different from the model currently sold in India

Hyundai had launched the new generation Tucson SUV in India in August last year

Among the key changes, Tucson facelift gets a redesigned grille with evolved parametric design

 Check product page

The LED DRLs and the air intakes at the front have also been updated

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV also sits on a new set of alloy wheels

The Tucson gets several updates in the cabin too like this  newthree-spoke steering wheel

It also gets a curved dual-screen setup, including driver display and infotainment system measuring 12.3 inches each

The SUV also comes with wireless charging pad and two cupholders on the centre console
Hyundai is unlikely to change the powertrain options. Check out how the current Tucson SUV drives
Click Here