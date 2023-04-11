Hyundai Kona 2024 will deliver up to 420 kms of range on single charge

Published Apr 11, 2023

The latest Kona electric was revealed at the New York International Auto Show

This time, the electric car's platform has been created with an electrified powertrain 

 The car sits on a 104.7-inch wheelbase and has a length of 171.5-inch

 It has a drag coefficient of 0.27 for good aerodynamic performance

 It comes packed with a 64.8-kWh battery

It generates a power output of 201 hp and a peak torque of 255 Nm

 On the inside, the dashboard comes with a floating horizontal C-Pad

 It comes with integrated, dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens

There is also a new charging port door lamp for better visibility at night
