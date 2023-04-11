The latest Kona electric was revealed at the New York International Auto Show
This time, the electric car's platform has been created with an electrified powertrain
The car sits on a 104.7-inch wheelbase and has a length of 171.5-inch
It has a drag coefficient of 0.27 for good aerodynamic performance
It comes packed with a 64.8-kWh battery
It generates a power output of 201 hp and a peak torque of 255 Nm
On the inside, the dashboard comes with a floating horizontal C-Pad
It comes with integrated, dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens
There is also a new charging port door lamp for better visibility at night