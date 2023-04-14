Hyundai Exter confirmed as all-new SUV from Koreans in India

Hyundai is looking at taking down its rivals by upping its SUV game
The company already offers several models like the enormously successful Creta...
...Tucson SUV...
...and Venue, among others
All eyes would now be peeled for the Tata Punch-rivalling Hyundai Exter which would be its smallest SUV in India
No official photo of Exter is yet available but it is likely to be based on Casper that is sold in the South Korean market
Hyundai is underlining that Exter will cater to lifestyle needs of a young SUV buying audience