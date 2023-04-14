Hyundai Exter confirmed as name of upcoming SUV for India. Here's what's known

Hyundai Exter has been officially confirmed as the name of the company's upcoming SUV. The Hyundai Exter is expected to be the brand’s new micro SUV taking on the Tata Punch in the segment. It is expected to be a volume driver for the automaker as its new entry-level SUV, joining the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and Ioniq 5 in the stable.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai Exter that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai Exter is the eighth model in our lineup with an SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales."

The Hyundai Exter is expected to arrive in a few weeks from now

According to the automaker, the Hyundai Exter promises to be an SUV solution for Gen Z. It symbolises “the outdoors, travel and leisure." The micro SUV will likely arrive in a few weeks and fill in the void left by the Santro in Hyundai's small car lineup in India. Prices though should start around the ₹5 lakh mark.

The Exter is expected to be a petrol-only offering, given the low demand for small diesel cars at the moment. While a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol would fit the bill from the Grand i10 Nios, it needs to be seen if Hyundai will offer the 1.0-litre turbo petrol as well on the Exter. Transmission choices should include a manual and automatic, while an iMT would be an interesting addition as well. Expect the SUV to be feature-loaded as all Hyundai cars are with connected tech, a large infotainment screen, LED lighting, and more.

More details on the upcoming Hyundai Exter will be revealed in the days to come. The launch will take place in a few weeks from now.

