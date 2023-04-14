HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Exter Confirmed As Name Of Upcoming Suv For India. Here's What's Known

Hyundai Exter confirmed as name of upcoming SUV for India. Here's what's known

Hyundai Exter has been officially confirmed as the name of the company's upcoming SUV. The Hyundai Exter is expected to be the brand’s new micro SUV taking on the Tata Punch in the segment. It is expected to be a volume driver for the automaker as its new entry-level SUV, joining the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and Ioniq 5 in the stable.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2023, 10:19 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai's upcoming SUV will be called the Exter and is expected to be a Tata Punch rival
Hyundai's upcoming SUV will be called the Exter and is expected to be a Tata Punch rival
Hyundai's upcoming SUV will be called the Exter and is expected to be a Tata Punch rival
Hyundai's upcoming SUV will be called the Exter and is expected to be a Tata Punch rival

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai Exter that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai Exter is the eighth model in our lineup with an SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales."

Also Read : Hyundai Motor Group aims to break into top-three EV club soon. Here's how

The Hyundai Exter is expected to arrive in a few weeks from now
The Hyundai Exter is expected to arrive in a few weeks from now
The Hyundai Exter is expected to arrive in a few weeks from now
The Hyundai Exter is expected to arrive in a few weeks from now

According to the automaker, the Hyundai Exter promises to be an SUV solution for Gen Z. It symbolises “the outdoors, travel and leisure." The micro SUV will likely arrive in a few weeks and fill in the void left by the Santro in Hyundai's small car lineup in India. Prices though should start around the 5 lakh mark.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna 2022 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hyundai Verna 2022
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Exter is expected to be a petrol-only offering, given the low demand for small diesel cars at the moment. While a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol would fit the bill from the Grand i10 Nios, it needs to be seen if Hyundai will offer the 1.0-litre turbo petrol as well on the Exter. Transmission choices should include a manual and automatic, while an iMT would be an interesting addition as well. Expect the SUV to be feature-loaded as all Hyundai cars are with connected tech, a large infotainment screen, LED lighting, and more.

More details on the upcoming Hyundai Exter will be revealed in the days to come. The launch will take place in a few weeks from now.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2023, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Exter Micro SUV Hyundai Hyundai India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city