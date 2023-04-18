Hyundai Elantra N imagines the executive sedan in a sporty avatar

Published Apr 18, 2023

Hyundai Elantra N is also known as Avante N and broke cover in South Korea

The sporty sedan gets a sculpted appearance that enhances its visual appeal

From sharp headlamps to bold radiator grille, crisp lines at side profile along with large alloys give it a sporty vibe

The rear profile too comes heavily sculpted and incorporates sleek LED lights, red trims in black diffuser enhancing sportiness

The car looks sleek and sharp and at the same time masculinely sporty

The red trim is available across the entire body profile of the Elantra N

Hyundai has not revealed the interior of the car, but don't expect too many changes

The cabin is likely to receive some sporty trims and subtle tweaks

It gets power from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 276 hp of peak power and 392 Nm of peak torque
