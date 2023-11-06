Hyundai is betting big on its SUVs to boost the automaker's sales in 2023

Hyundai hopes SUVs like Creta and Exter will contribute more than 60% to the South Korean automobile manufacturer's total sales in 2023

The Exter SUV has already witnessed a positive response within a short span after its launch in the Indian market earlier in 2023

The Creta, on the other hand, is one of the most popular SUVs in India

SUVs have been witnessing an ever increasing demand in India over the last few years

Buoyed by this rising demand, Hyundai is betting big on its own range of SUVs

The automaker also sells popular models like Venue and Alcazar in the segment

Hyundai claims that in October 2023, SUVs contributed over 63% in its total sales

The growth of SUV sales between April and October this year was faster compared to the overall industry's growth

While SUVs sales grew 59% during the same period, overall industry's growth was 48%
