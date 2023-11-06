Hyundai hopes SUVs like Creta and Exter will contribute more than 60% to the South Korean automobile manufacturer's total sales in 2023
The Exter SUV has already witnessed a positive response within a short span after its launch in the Indian market earlier in 2023
The Creta, on the other hand, is one of the most popular SUVs in India
SUVs have been witnessing an ever increasing demand in India over the last few years
Buoyed by this rising demand, Hyundai is betting big on its own range of SUVs
The automaker also sells popular models like Venue and Alcazar in the segment
Hyundai claims that in October 2023, SUVs contributed over 63% in its total sales
The growth of SUV sales between April and October this year was faster compared to the overall industry's growth
While SUVs sales grew 59% during the same period, overall industry's growth was 48%