Hyundai Aura Facelift Launch: 10 updates on the subcompact sedan

1. The Aura facelift arrives with cosmetic and feature upgrades. The front gets a new split grille with the boomerang-shaped LED DRLs that gives it a sharp new look.
2. The rear looks largely the same barring the slightly revised taillights connected by the new chrome garnish. The boot-lid-mounted spoiler adds a sporty touch.
3. The 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are new on the Hyundai Aura facelift while there's new chrome garnish on the door handles.
4. The cabin has seen mild revision with new and premium gloss black inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, as well as chrome finish on the gear knob, parking brake lever tip.
5. The cabin also sports a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity. You also get new fabric upholstery.
7. Power comes from the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine tuned for 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and AMT.
8. The Hyundai Aura facelift is also available with a CNG option wherein the 1.2-litre petrol motor is detuned to produce 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
9. The Hyundai Aura facelift is available in 6 colours - Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red.
10. The Hyundai Aura facelift can be had with a warranty of 3 years/100,000 km, which is extendable up to 7 years. Prices start at ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India)