Hrithik Roshan is back with Hero Karizma XMR 210: Check out the price

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new-gen Karizma in the Indian market.
It is priced at ₹1.73 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom)
The booking amount has been set to ₹3,000
Hero MotoCorp also brought back Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassodor
Hero is using a new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 25.5 Ps and 20.4 Nm
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch
Hero Karizma XMR will be sold in three colours - Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red and Matte Phantom Black.
The LCD instrument cluster supports Bluetooth connectivity and also gets an ambient light sensor
There is also an adjustable windshield and all LED lighting.