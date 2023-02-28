Check tyre pressures often as heat takes a toll on the tyres
Rubber and air expand and contract depending on the heat in summer, affecting the overall health of tyres
Over-inflation can cause faster wearing and tearing of rubber and in extreme cases, the tyre can burst
Instead of plain air, try filling tyres with nitrogen, which expands slower than air
Ensure the tyre valve is in proper shape and cap is fitted properly
Check tyres for cracks as they can become bigger and cause trouble during summer due to the immense heat
If you are not sure about how to check the parameters to be sure if your tyre is in good health, get it checked by a professional
Try to park the car under a shade or somewhere not under direct sunlight
Pouring some water in the tyre is a good idea to cool down the rubber during extreme heat in summer