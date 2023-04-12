Preventing your car from overheating in summer is important

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 12, 2023

As India is witnessing the beginning of summer with heat rising, your car demands some extra attention

Always try to park the car under a shade like a tree or a garage with roof, which keeps the car cooler

Many car fire incidents happen in summer, and some of them are directly related to overheating due to immense temperature

Keep the car windows open as that doesn't allow heat to build up inside the cabin

Tinting the car's window glasses is another option, you can consider to avoid heat

Keep the engine coolant level topped up

Try radiator flush, as it helps to keep the engine cool in a better manner

Replace car battery if it is not working in optimum functionality resulting the car getting overheated

Following these small tips can help you to keep the car cooler and ensure comfortable driving experience
