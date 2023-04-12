As India is witnessing the beginning of summer with heat rising, your car demands some extra attention
Always try to park the car under a shade like a tree or a garage with roof, which keeps the car cooler
Many car fire incidents happen in summer, and some of them are directly related to overheating due to immense temperature
Keep the car windows open as that doesn't allow heat to build up inside the cabin
Tinting the car's window glasses is another option, you can consider to avoid heat
Keep the engine coolant level topped up
Try radiator flush, as it helps to keep the engine cool in a better manner
Replace car battery if it is not working in optimum functionality resulting the car getting overheated
Following these small tips can help you to keep the car cooler and ensure comfortable driving experience