An engine required oil to stay lubricated and function properly
Engine oil prevents the internal components of engine from developing wears and tears due to friction
There are some signs that help you to understand when to change engine oil
Check if the engine's sound is louder than usual
A louder engine note can be a sign of pending engine oil change
Check if the oil is black and gritty to understand if the motor needs a oil change
If you can't remember when was the last time you changed your engine oil, it is better you opt for an oil change soon
Dashboard warning lights too alert you about when to change engine oil
If the oil level is shown below the minimum level in the indicator, it is time to top up