Changing oil timely is a key step to ensure efficient functionality of engine

Hindustan Times
Published Mar 30, 2023

An engine required oil to stay lubricated and function properly

Engine oil prevents the internal components of engine from developing wears and tears due to friction

There are some signs that help you to understand when to change engine oil

Check if the engine's sound is louder than usual

A louder engine note can be a sign of pending engine oil change

Check if the oil is black and gritty to understand if the motor needs a oil change

If you can't remember when was the last time you changed your engine oil, it is better you opt for an oil change soon

Dashboard warning lights too alert you about when to change engine oil

If the oil level is shown below the minimum level in the indicator, it is time to top up
