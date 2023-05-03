Like every other goods, a car too has its own lifespan after which its value decreases
If your car has clocked over 100,000 km, it's time to think about selling the vehicle
Consider the value depreciation factor of your old car to define if it can be retained or should be sold
If your car model has been discontinued by the OEM, it is time to consider selling it as the value depreciation will be faster
If spare parts are becoming increasingly hard to find or expensive, it is time to let go the vehicle
Consider the improved technology being available with newer models to fine tune your decision to sell your existing car
Older cars usually consumes more fuel eventually increasing the fuel bill
Mechanical wear and tear for a car is natural should be taken into consideration while deciding about selling a vehicle
If the cost of maintenance for your car is increasing substantially, it is time to consider selling the vehicle