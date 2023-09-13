Often neglected, this component plays highly critical role in making the driving and riding experience smooth as well as ensures safety
The suspension system comprises parts like springs, shock absorbers, struts, ball joints and control arms
Failure of one part among these could result in malfunctioning of entire suspension system
Here are a few useful tips to understand when a car's suspension system requires repair
If the car jerks too much while running on road and driving experience feels too bumpy, it could be because of a faulty suspension
If the car becomes unstable during sharp turns, it could be because of a malfunctioning suspension system and it needs repair
If the car nosedives whenever applying brakes, it is because of the faulty suspension that is resulting in weight transfer to front
Uneven wear and tear of tyres is another key sign of a malfunctioning suspension system
Leaking fluids from the suspension setup is another sign of a defective suspension system