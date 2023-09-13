Suspension system is one of the most vital component ecosystem of a car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 13, 2023

Often neglected, this component plays highly critical role in making the driving and riding experience smooth as well as ensures safety

The suspension system comprises parts like springs, shock absorbers, struts, ball joints and control arms

Failure of one part among these could result in malfunctioning of entire suspension system

Here are a few useful tips to understand when a car's suspension system requires repair

If the car jerks too much while running on road and driving experience feels too bumpy, it could be because of a faulty suspension

If the car becomes unstable during sharp turns, it could be because of a malfunctioning suspension system and it needs repair

If the car nosedives whenever applying brakes, it is because of the faulty suspension that is resulting in weight transfer to front

Uneven wear and tear of tyres is another key sign of a malfunctioning suspension system

Leaking fluids from the suspension setup is another sign of a defective suspension system
Check more on how to know when a car's suspension system requires repair
Click Here