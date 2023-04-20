Before you check any other components, ensure the tyres are with optimum air pressure and in good condition
In summer the tyre air pressure expands and having a optimum pressure is required to ensure better performance
Check the essential fluids like coolant, brake oil and engine oil
Keeping these vital fluids at their required level is necessary to ensure better performance of the bike
Avoid filling the entire fuel tank up to the brim
Petrol expands in heat, which may cause overflowing in case of a full tank filled up to the brim
Always try to avoid parking under direct sunlight
Parking under a shade helps the bike to avoid direct sunlight which helps it to remain fit for a longer period
Following these tips can ensure your bike to be fit even in immense heat of summer