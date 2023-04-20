Keeping a motorcycle ready to deal with summer requires few tips to be followed

Published Apr 20, 2023

Before you check any other components, ensure the tyres are with optimum air pressure and in good condition 

In summer the tyre air pressure expands and having a optimum pressure is required to ensure better performance

Check the essential fluids like coolant, brake oil and engine oil

Keeping these vital fluids at their required level is necessary to ensure better performance of the bike

Avoid filling the entire fuel tank up to the brim

Petrol expands in heat, which may cause overflowing in case of a full tank filled up to the brim

Always try to avoid parking under direct sunlight

Parking under a shade helps the bike to avoid direct sunlight which helps it to remain fit for a longer period

Following these tips can ensure your bike to be fit even in immense heat of summer
