How to keep AC vents clean this summer

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Mar 28, 2023

Summers are here and one of the most used features in the cabin is going to be the air conditioning system

And, hence it becomes necessary to keep the AC vents clean as much as possible

The following are a few tips to keep your AC vents up and working this season

To clean the surface dust, one can use an inexpensive foam paintbrush

 Check product page

If the vents give out an odd odour, then one should use a disinfectant spray cleaner

To keep out fungal growth from the system, one should blow the fan at the maximum without turning on the AC periodically

Replace the car's cabin air filter for every 24,000 km it has travelled 

Consider replacing the cabin filter more often if you are living in a high pollution city 

During the periodic servicing, one should also get the AC system checked
Know more about these tips in detail
Click Here