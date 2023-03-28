How to keep AC vents clean this summer

Summers are here and one of the most used features in the cabin is going to be the air conditioning system
And, hence it becomes necessary to keep the AC vents clean as much as possible
The following are a few tips to keep your AC vents up and working this season
To clean the surface dust, one can use an inexpensive foam paintbrush
If the vents give out an odd odour, then one should use a disinfectant spray cleaner
To keep out fungal growth from the system, one should blow the fan at the maximum without turning on the AC periodically
Replace the car's cabin air filter for every 24,000 km it has travelled
Consider replacing the cabin filter more often if you are living in a high pollution city
During the periodic servicing, one should also get the AC system checked