How much will you have to wait to bring home Kia Seltos facelift SUV?

Kia India unveiled the 2023 Seltos facelift SUV earlier this month
The SUV retails at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
Price for the top-end X-Line trim goes up to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
As per dealer sources, waiting period for top-end trims has reached up to three months
For lower trims of the SUV, the wait can be up to two weeks
Updated model gets design and cabin upgrades including a panoramic sunroof
It also gets ADAS Level 2 tech and a new 1.5 turbo petrol engine
The new engine churns out around 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque
It comes with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit