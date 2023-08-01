How much will you have to wait to bring home Kia Seltos facelift SUV?

Published Aug 01, 2023

Kia India unveiled the 2023 Seltos facelift SUV earlier this month

The SUV  retails at a starting price of 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price for the top-end X-Line trim goes up to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

As per dealer sources, waiting period for top-end trims has reached up to three months

For lower trims of the SUV, the wait can be up to two weeks

Updated model gets design and cabin upgrades including a panoramic sunroof

 It also gets ADAS Level 2 tech and a new 1.5 turbo petrol engine

The new engine churns out around 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque

 It comes with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit
