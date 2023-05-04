How much is NHAI's highest FASTag collection in a single day?

NHAI clocked record revenue through toll collection using FASTags last month
It recorded ₹193 crore in a single day last month - on April 29
This is the highest ever toll collection so far in one day
The daily transactions on FASTag also hit a record high on the same day
1.16 crore transactions were registered on the day
The FASTag system was officially implemented on February 15, 2021
Number of toll plazas with FASTags have grown from 770 to 1,228
India currently has nearly seven crore users of FASTag
FASTag's penetration is around 97 per cent, as per NHAI