How much is NHAI's highest FASTag collection in a single day?

Published May 04, 2023

 NHAI clocked record revenue through toll collection using FASTags last month

It recorded 193 crore in a single day last month - on April 29

This is the highest ever toll collection so far in one day

The daily transactions on FASTag also hit a record high on the same day 

1.16 crore transactions were registered on the day

The FASTag system was officially implemented on February 15, 2021

Number of toll plazas with FASTags have grown from 770 to 1,228

India currently has nearly seven crore users of FASTag

FASTag's penetration is around 97 per cent, as per NHAI
