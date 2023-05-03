NHAI records highest FASTag collection in a single day

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) clocked record revenue through toll collection using FASTags last month. NHAI said it received nearly ₹200 crore in a single day last month, which is the highest ever toll collection since the RFID-based toll collection was implemented on all national highways and expressways from February, 2021. The daily transactions on FASTag also hit a record high on the same day with more than one crore payments registered.

The NHAI has come out with a statement saying that it collected ₹193.15 crore as toll fee on April 29, received from overall 1.16 crore transactions recorded on the same day.

FASTag became mandatory for all vehicles plying on highways and expressways where the NHAI is tasked to manage toll collection. The FASTag system was officially implemented on February 15, 2021. Since then, the number of toll plazas using the FASTag payment system has grown from 770 to 1,228. These also include 339 toll plazas operated by state agencies.

The FASTag system is a digital toll payment system. Using radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, scanners placed at every toll gate reads the code on FASTag stickers and deducts the toll fee from the user's account linked to the FASTag ID. The system was implemented to reduce long queues at toll plazas as well as save fuel.

FASTag is also used as a seamless and secure contactless payment mode at other places, like car parks at commercial spaces. Presently, more than 140 parking lots in 50 cities across India use the FASTag technology.

India currently has nearly seven crore users of FASTag. According to NHAI, FASTag's penetration is around 97 per cent. The National Highways Authority of India is now working to implement the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based tolling system. The new system will be far more advanced than FASTag and will make toll plazas redundant. The system will utilise scanners at highways and expressways which will scan a vehicle's registration plate and charge toll fee depending on the distance it has travelled.

