How many Honda Activas have been sold in India?

Honda has acheived a significant milestone by selling three crore Activa scooters
Honda acheived this milestone in 22 years
First introduced in 2001, Activa has continuously been the best-selling scooter for daily commuting needs.
In 2003-04, within three of being introduced, it became the top product in its segment.
In the subsequent two years, the scooter crossed the milestone of finding 10 lakh homes in the country.
In 2015, the scooter brand accomplished one-crore-customer mark while another two crore customers were added in just seven years, i.e. in 2023, with twice the speed.
During its 22-year journey, the Activa also achieved many industry-first milestones.
Activa became the first scooter in its segment to come with BS6 compliant engine.