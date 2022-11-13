How a BMW iX1 EV is manufactured?

Published Nov 13, 2022

BMW started the production of its iX1 EV at Regensburg facility

The facility will now produce all drive technologies on a single line

The facility's paint shop relies on artificial intelligence

The facility also provides predictive maintenance for early detection of technical faults

Installations and machinery are monitored through automated  evaluation of process data

The factory has high-battery assembly line 

This BMW factory is 45,000-square-metres

By end of the year, 400 employees will work on the electric component production   

By end of 2022, BMW will have invested more than 1.6 million euros in electrification
