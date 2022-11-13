How a BMW iX1 EV is manufactured?

BMW started the production of its iX1 EV at Regensburg facility
The facility will now produce all drive technologies on a single line
The facility's paint shop relies on artificial intelligence
The facility also provides predictive maintenance for early detection of technical faults
Installations and machinery are monitored through automated evaluation of process data
The factory has high-battery assembly line
This BMW factory is 45,000-square-metres
By end of the year, 400 employees will work on the electric component production
By end of 2022, BMW will have invested more than 1.6 million euros in electrification