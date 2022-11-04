The BMW iX Flow features E Ink which can change the shade of the EV
The colour changes by stimulation of electrical signals on the surface
A driver can change the colour as per his or her choice
These various shades also affect the efficiency of the car
Lighter colours will reflect sunlight while darker ones absorb heat
These changes will help the car's AC to adjust the temperature accordingly
The E Ink technology helps the user to personalise the EV
BMW says this feature will redefine customisation in the future
BMW iX Flow was showcased at CES 2022 earlier this year