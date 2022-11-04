This electric car can change its colour on its own

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 04, 2022

The BMW iX Flow features E Ink which can change the shade of the EV 

The colour changes by stimulation of electrical signals on the surface

A driver can change the colour as per his or her choice 

These various shades also affect the efficiency of the car 

Lighter colours will reflect sunlight while darker ones absorb heat

These changes will help the car's AC to adjust the temperature accordingly  

The E Ink technology helps the user to personalise the EV

BMW says this feature will redefine customisation in the future

BMW iX Flow was showcased at CES 2022 earlier this year
