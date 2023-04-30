Honda is bringing in new electric vehicle in next two years

Honda brings in news related to electrification
The automaker has announced that it is working on a dedicated EV platform
This electric vehicle platform will cater to mid to large size models
This new electric model will go on sale in 2025
It is not known yet if this EV will enter the Indian market
Apart from the announcement, the carmaker hasn't shared much details about the platform
The company EV production facility is located in North America
For the Indian market at present, the automaker is planning to launch a new mid-size SUV soon