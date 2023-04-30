Honda is bringing in new electric vehicle in next two years

Published Apr 30, 2023

Honda brings in news related to electrification

The automaker has announced that it is working on a dedicated EV platform

This electric vehicle platform will cater to mid to large size models

This new electric model will go on sale in 2025 

It is not known yet if this EV will enter the Indian market

Apart from the announcement, the carmaker hasn't shared much details about the platform

The company EV production facility is located in North America

For the Indian market at present, the automaker is planning to launch a new mid-size SUV soon
