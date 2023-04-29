Honda confirms new EV for 2025: Details

Honda has confirmed that they are working on a dedicated electric vehicle platform. The new EV platform will spawn "a mid- to large-size" model. The new EV model goes on sale in the global market in 2025. This information was announced by the president of Honda during a presentation on the company's future. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the new EV will make its way to the Indian market or not.

As of now, Honda has not revealed much about the new platform. However, they are planning to launch the electrified versions of the Acura ZDX and Prologue in 2024. Both these vehicles will use General Motors' Ultium platform. Both manufacturers plan to continue the partnership by launching affordable vehicles. These new vehicles will start launching in 2027.

The production plant located in North America will be Honda's EV production hub. China will get several new EVs. There will be e:NS2 and e:NP2 which will launch in early 2024. A production version of the e:N SUV concept will also launch by the end of 2024. Apart from this seven more electric vehicles would launch by 2027.

Teaser sketch of the new SUV from Honda.

For the Indian market, Honda is planning to launch a new mid-size SUV. The brand has already revealed a sketch for it and it is expected to get unveiled in June. It will be going against Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and Skoda Kushaq.

The SUV will be based on the same platform as the Honda City. Powering the new Honda SUV will be the same 1.5-litre petrol engine but the manufacturer may retune it to suit the characteristics of the vehicle. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and CVT automatic transmission.

