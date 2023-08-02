Honda Elevate is the next big car from the automaker in India

Published Aug 02, 2023

Slated to launch in India in September, the midsize SUV has been already unveiled

Upon launch, the SUV will be sold in four variants: XV, V, VX and ZX

The trim division of Elevate is similar to its sibling, the Honda City sedan

The SUV is already available for booking across India, at 21,000

 Check product page

Upon launch, it will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

With its chunky and muscular design, the SUV has already grabbed attention

With its overall design, the SUV commands a strong road presence

The cabin is packed with features like 10.25-inch touchscreen, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC etc

The top-spec ZX trim gets six airbags, Honda Sensing ADAS suite
