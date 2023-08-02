Slated to launch in India in September, the midsize SUV has been already unveiled
Upon launch, the SUV will be sold in four variants: XV, V, VX and ZX
The trim division of Elevate is similar to its sibling, the Honda City sedan
The SUV is already available for booking across India, at ₹21,000
Upon launch, it will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
With its chunky and muscular design, the SUV has already grabbed attention
With its overall design, the SUV commands a strong road presence
The cabin is packed with features like 10.25-inch touchscreen, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC etc
The top-spec ZX trim gets six airbags, Honda Sensing ADAS suite