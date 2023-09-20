Honda Amaze sedan being offered with benefits of up to 41,000 this month

Published Sep 20, 2023

 Customers can opt for a cash discount of up to 10,000 or free-of-cost accessories worth 12,349

There is a customer loyalty bonus of 5,000 and a corporate discount of 6,000

There's also a car exchange bonus of 10,000 and a special corporate discount of the same amount

The price of Honda Amaze starts at 7.10 lakh, and goes up to 9.71 lakh (ex-showroom)

The compact sedan is sold in three variants - E, S, and VX

It is powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine 

The engine churns out 89 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm

It comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT auto transmission

Honda Amaze is a direct rival to Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor
