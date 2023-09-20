Honda Amaze sedan being offered with benefits of up to 41,000 this month

Customers can opt for a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 or free-of-cost accessories worth ₹12,349
There is a customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and a corporate discount of ₹6,000
There's also a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a special corporate discount of the same amount
The price of Honda Amaze starts at ₹7.10 lakh, and goes up to ₹9.71 lakh (ex-showroom)
The compact sedan is sold in three variants - E, S, and VX
It is powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine
The engine churns out 89 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm
It comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT auto transmission
Honda Amaze is a direct rival to Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor