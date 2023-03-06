Here's your closest look at the 2023 Honda City sedan

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Mar 06, 2023

The 2023 Honda City has been launched at a starting price of 11.49 lakh. The strong hybrid model starts at 18.89 lakh

The new Honda City is offered in SV, V, VX and ZX trims. The strong hybrid City comes in VX and ZX trims

The updates on the new Honda City model include a refreshed face...

...updated alloy design on 16-inch wheels...

... a stretched length by 35 mm over the previous model...

...and an updated rear profile as well

The cabin now gets wireless phone charging, wireless support for Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, and PM2.5 cabin air filter

While there is no diesel engine, the 1.5-litre petrol motor continues to be paired with an MT and CVT
