Here's why Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the perfect companion for touring

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 25, 2023

The Meteor 350 is the entry level cruiser from Royal Enfield.

Meteor is the successor to the Thunderbird 500 which is no longer on sale

Meteor 350 has a laid back ergonomics with forward-set footpegs

It comes with Tripper Navigation system and a USB port to charge mobile devices

 Check product page

The motorcycle comes with a windscreen and a lot of touring accessories

The engine on duty is shared with Classic 350 and Hunter 350

The engine is tuned to cruise easily on highways

The 5-speed gearbox is also quite smooth

The suspension setup is comfortable for touring
To check out why Royal Enfield Himalayan is the ultimate adventure tourer
Click Here