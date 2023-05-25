Here's why Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the perfect companion for touring

The Meteor 350 is the entry level cruiser from Royal Enfield.
Meteor is the successor to the Thunderbird 500 which is no longer on sale
Meteor 350 has a laid back ergonomics with forward-set footpegs
It comes with Tripper Navigation system and a USB port to charge mobile devices
The motorcycle comes with a windscreen and a lot of touring accessories
The engine on duty is shared with Classic 350 and Hunter 350
The engine is tuned to cruise easily on highways
The 5-speed gearbox is also quite smooth
The suspension setup is comfortable for touring