Here are all the accessories that you can fit on Honda CB350

Honda offers a slew of accessories with the CB350. Here are few of them.
First one is the upper pipe in matte black. It also comes in chrome.
Then there are fog lights that mount on those engine guards
There is a long visor that might protect the rider from windblast
There is a rear carrier on offer that can be used to mount luggage or something
If you tour solo then you can replace the pillion seat with a solo carrier
There is also a backrest for the pillion
There are knuckle guards on offer
There is also a bash plate that can protect the engine belly from small rocks.
Honda is also selling a pair of footpegs that are wider than the stock ones.
Other accessories on offer are a tank pad, grip ends and engine guards.