Here are all the accessories that you can fit on Honda CB350

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 23, 2023

Honda offers a slew of accessories with the CB350. Here are few of them. 

First one is the upper pipe in matte black. It also comes in chrome.

Then there are fog lights that mount on those engine guards

There is a long visor that might protect the rider from windblast

There is a rear carrier on offer that can be used to mount luggage or something

If you tour solo then you can replace the pillion seat with a solo carrier

There is also a backrest for the pillion

There are knuckle guards on offer

There is also a bash plate that can protect the engine belly from small rocks.

Honda is also selling a pair of footpegs that are wider than the stock ones.

Other accessories on offer are a tank pad, grip ends and engine guards.
To check out the colour options of the Honda CB350
Click Here