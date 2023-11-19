Check out the colour options on the new Honda CB350

Published Nov 19, 2023

Honda Big Wing India has introduced the new Honda CB350 bringing a “classic” look to the retro motorcycle 

The new Honda CB350 will be sold alongside the CB350 H’ness and gets more retro elements to differentiate it better

The retro elements include extended metal fenders, metallic covers on the front forks, split seats and a peashooter exhaust 

The new Honda CB350 is also available in a host of matte and metallic colour options. Take a look

Pearl Igneous Black

Mat Marshal Green Metallic

Mat Dune Brown

Mat Crust Metallic

Precious Red Metallic
