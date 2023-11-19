Check out the colour options on the new Honda CB350

Honda Big Wing India has introduced the new Honda CB350 bringing a “classic” look to the retro motorcycle
The new Honda CB350 will be sold alongside the CB350 H’ness and gets more retro elements to differentiate it better
The retro elements include extended metal fenders, metallic covers on the front forks, split seats and a peashooter exhaust
The new Honda CB350 is also available in a host of matte and metallic colour options. Take a look
Pearl Igneous Black
Mat Marshal Green Metallic
Mat Dune Brown
Mat Crust Metallic
Precious Red Metallic