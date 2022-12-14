Has Audi pulled the plug on its smallest SUV in India?

If you have been planning to buy Audi Q2 recently, you are in for disappointment
Audi Q2 SUV has been delisted from the German carmaker's official website
Audi had launched the Q2 SUV only three years ago in October, 2020
Q2 was the smallest among Audi's Q range of SUVs in India
Audi used to offer Q2 in India as a completely built CBU import
The Q2 was offered at a starting price of ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom)
Under the hood, Audi Q2 came with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine
Mated to to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, Q2 delivered 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque
The Q2 was aimed at those looking at entering the luxury car segment