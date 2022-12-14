Has Audi pulled the plug on its smallest SUV in India?

Published Dec 14, 2022

If you have been planning to buy Audi Q2 recently, you are in for disappointment

Audi Q2 SUV has been delisted from the German carmaker's official website

Audi had launched the Q2 SUV only three years ago in October, 2020

Q2 was the smallest among Audi's Q range of SUVs in India

Audi used to offer Q2 in India as a completely built CBU import

The Q2 was offered at a starting price of 35 lakh (ex-showroom)

Under the hood, Audi Q2 came with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Mated to to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, Q2 delivered 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque

The Q2 was aimed at those looking at entering the luxury car segment
