Harley-Davidson X350 is the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 10, 2023

Harley-Davidson has launched their most affordable motorcycle in China.

The new motorcycle is called X350

The X350 is the smallest motorcycle in the Harley-Davidson's line-up

It is powered by a 353 cc, parallel-twin engine that is taken from QJ SRK 350

The 353 cc engine produces 36 bhp and 31 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit

Harley-Davidson is offering the X350 in three colour options. There is Joyful Orange, Shining Silver and Shadow Black

Harley Davidson says that the design of the X350 is inspired by XR750 flat-tracker.

The fuel tank on the X350 measures 13.5 litres and the exhaust is an underbelly unit

Suspension duties are performed by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.
