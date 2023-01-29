Harley-Davidson to go fully electric 

Electric vehicles are steadily taking over automotive industry
Iconic motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson announces to transform itself into a fully electric brand in the future
The company did not give a specific timeline yet
The company's CEO shares currently it is in a transitioning phase
The CEO maintains that the change will not come overnight
Harley-Davidson is consistently working on developing its electric mobility plans
The LiveWire One is the brand's first EV
Harley-Davidson is thinking to launch a product line which will focus on electric heavyweight models